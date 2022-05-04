Root launches Root: Exiles & Partisans & Vagabonds expansion pack for mobile and PC

Dire Wolf Digital has announced a new expansion pack for Root titled Root: Exiles & Partisans & Vagabonds. The latest update for the digital version of the modern classic board game from Leder Games is landing on both mobile and PC, with two expansions in a single bundle for players to tinker around with.

In the latest expansion pack for Root, players can experience The Exiles & Partisans Deck and The Vagabond Pack for $7.99 or your local equivalent. The packs will be available on iOS, Android, Steam and Switch, and is available for fun cross-platform play.

The Exiles & Partisans Deck features 54 cards that highlight persistent effects players can use to their advantage in order to gain the upper hand over multiple turns, while the Vagabond Pack boasts The Adventurer, The Ronin and The Harrier each with their own unique starting packs and abilities.

In case you're not familiar with the digital adaptation of the popular board game, Root lets two to four players fight for supremacy over the woodland using cards in their deck. If you're eager to give the new updates a go for yourself, you can download Root on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a premium title that costs $9.99 a pop.

­You can also check out the game on the official website for more info, have a look at the clip embedded above to get a feel of the game's mechanics and visuals, or join the community of followers over on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments.

Are you on the hunt for more similar titles that will put your skills to the test on your mobile device? Why not take a gander at our list of the top 25 best digital board games for Android phones and tablets?