League of Legends: Wild Rift, Riot's upcoming mobile version of their popular MOBA is now accepting sign-ups for any future iOS tests that may take place. An Android test previously took place earlier this year the Philippines and Brazil.

All you have to do to register your interest in taking part is to head over to the League of Legends: Wild Rift website, choose iOS and enter your email address. From there you'll either be asked to create a Riot account or log in to your existing one and then you're set to potentially receive an email in future with instructions on how to get involved with a test.

There is still no official word on when we can expect League of Legends: Wild Rift to head to mobile devices. Back in March , design lead, Brian Feeny said not to expect any further details until later this year so it seems unlikely we'll see a full launch before the end of 2020.

League of Legends: Wild Rift was initially announced in October last year. It will be a completely revamped version of the popular MOBA instead of a straight port with several champion's abilities working differently than their PC counterparts.

League of Legends: Wild Rift will be heading to the App Store and Google Play for the rest of the world at some stage. It will be a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.