Rumble Stars Soccer and its sibling title Rumble Stars Hockey is set to receive a new Rumbler in the coming weeks. This character will be called the Blast Sheep and players will be able to test them out in a series of events that will take place before it's officially available to collect from chests.

Much like the Fast Monkey, the Blast Sheep will work its way towards the goal and then shoot when it's close to the target. It lacks the speed of the simian Rumbler but it also has an additional effect in place of that.

???? Introducing a new, very delicate Rumbler: ???????????????????? ????????????????????!???? Test her in teaser events and unlock before official release, starting next week!???? ? 08/09 Teaser 1

? 13/09 Teaser 2

? 16/09 Special Challenge

? 18/09 Winstreak Challenge#RumbleStars #Sheep #NewRumbler pic.twitter.com/GRJAGDGa61 — Rumble Stars Football ?? (@RumbleStars) September 6, 2020

You see, the Blast Sheep is a very delicate Rumbler and if hit or her HP hits zero she will explode. This will give your opponent a lot to think about. The Blast Sheep is likely to score if she gets close enough to goal, however, you'll risk taking damage by stopping her and the ball or puck could potentially fly in any direction.

There will be a series of events in the lead up to the official release of the Blast Sheep that will give players an opportunity to test her out. The dates for these events can be seen in the embedded tweet above with the first starting tomorrow and the last taking place on 18th September.

Rumble Stars Soccer is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. Likewise, Rumble Hockey is also available on both iOS and Android storefronts. Both games are free-to-play with in-app purchases