I'm not sure how it was for you, but for us here in the UK August brought with it searing heat earlier in the months and a notable chill right at the end.
It's been a similarly varied month when it comes to the kind of mobile games we've been playing. Impeccably made blockbusters, brilliant sequels, and sharp cross-platform ports have all vied for our time. We've had card batters, wistful adventures, multiplayer brawlers, clever survival games and many more.
What's been pleasing is the general level of quality in this eclectic mix. We've seen a few games that we're pretty sure will be making some of our 'Best of 2020' lists come the end of the year.
Have you been playing and enjoying anything else on your iOS or Android device in August? Join the conversation in the comments section below.
Meteorfall: Journey was one of our favourite mobile deck-building card games, and Meteorfall: Krumit's Tale is a more than worthy follow-up. It still sports that familiar 'Adventure Time' presentation, but it actually plays quite differently from its predecessor.
In place of the old Tinder-swipe mechanic there's an expansive grid-based system, making for a much more tactical experience. Brilliant stuff all round.
Here's a game with serious pedigree. Hello Games made the brilliant Joe Danger games for iOS and console, as well as the spectacularly vast sci-fi epic No Man's Sky.
The Last Campfire on Apple Arcade falls somewhere in between those two experiences - a cute adventure puzzler filled with magic and mysterious forests. While it's cross-platform, Hello has said that it designed The Last Campfire for mobile first and foremost.
Brawlhalla has been a bit hit on console over the years, and now here it is on mobile. It's basically a free-to-play Smash Bros.-a-like, a snappy side-on platform-brawler with a multiplayer focus.
Its pacy, technical gameplay and cross-platform nature means that a Bluetooth controller is pretty much essential to your enjoyment of Brawlhalla, let alone its success. But stick at it, and there's bags of fun to be had.
A survival game-cum-town builder that's been brilliantly tailored to mobile play. The Bonfire 2: Uncharted Shores takes on a new isometric perspective (the original was a side-scroller), which gives the game more of a classic strategy feel.
The essentials are the same though - build up your town, manage resources, and survive the terrors of the night. It's all handled with a supreme level of polish and an admirably crisp UI.
We're big fans of Downwell here at PG. So is the developer of Gun Rounds, clearly. But while this game clearly owes a debt to Downwell with its stylish retro presentation and condensed rogue lite structure, it actually plays quite differently.
The shooting action here is curiously turn based, like some kind of gun-based RPG, but with more skill and none of the stat-fiddling tedium. It's an acquired taste, for sure, but Gun Rounds is a disarming combination of fresh and familiar.
A decidedly mobile-centric update of the classic Zelda-style action-RPG, but with the excitable anime presentation of a JRPG and some very modern town building and gacha mechanics. Guardian Tales covers an awful lot of ground, but it does so with considerable verve.
It'll doubtless be a bit too busy and flashy for some grizzled old adventurers (warning: there's an excess of freemium currencies to figure out), but it's way more involved than your average free-to-play time waster.
