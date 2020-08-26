Monster Rancher 2 finally has a release date for iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch. It's currently expected to launch on September 17th as a premium game priced at 2,820 yen, which is roughly $27 (thanks, Gematsu).

The original Monster Rancher 2 is now considered something of a PS1 cult classic. I suppose it's quite similar to Pokemon in the sense that you're collecting a roster of weird creatures that you'll then take into battle with you.

It serves up over 400 collectable monsters in total, and while they don't quite have cuteness on their side, there are plenty of memorable designs in the mix.

The mobile and Switch ports boast an improved presentation. Based on some available gameplay footage, the biggest change appears to be a nice bump in resolution.

This isn't the first time we've seen the series make its way to mobile, with 2012's My Monster Rancher having previously delivered a more bite-sized experience for on-the-go play. That one allowed you to visit other players' islands to check out their monsters.

For now, Monster Rancher 2 is only confirmed for a Japanese launch, but it certainly would be nice to see it head westward. It's now available for pre-order from both the App Store and Google Play.