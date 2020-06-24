SINoALICE hasn't even launched in the West, yet we already know of its first major crossover events. The story-driven RPG comes to us from developer Pokelabo and Creative Director Yoko Taro, the mind behind the NieR series. So it makes sense that its first two crossovers would be with the beloved NieR Automata and RepliCant.

As part of the Automata crossover, 2B and 9S will enter the dark world of SINoALICE, where all manner of fantasy characters reside. You'll be tasked with taking down Automata's Beauvoir, who you might remember is fought during the abandoned amusement park level. Weapons from the NieR series will also be on offer during the event. Both crossovers will serve up original storylines, with the RepliCant event featuring Kaine, Emil, Devola, Popola, and a younger NieR.

We now know that the Automata crossover will run from July 16th to August 6th, while the RepliCant event will begin on August 6th and end on August 20th.

Over 2 million players have pre-registered to play SINoALICE, which is currently set to launch for iOS and Android on July 1st. Naturally, there are tons of milestone rewards up for grabs, including 200 twilight crystals, 100,000 gold, a limited-edition Sleeping Beauty class, weapon upgrades, and more.

I'll have a full interview with Yoko Taro live in time for the game's release. It should be a fun one. In the meantime, you can register your interest in SINoALICE ahead of launch over on the App Store and Google Play. It'll be a free-to-play game with IAPs. More info can be found on the game's official site.

This one seems like it could be a decent time for fans of the genre, and Yoko Taro's involvement will obviously draw it some added attention.