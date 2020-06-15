QuestBall is an upcoming sports game that's mixed with an action RPG that's set to release for both iOS and Android on 20th June, so this Saturday. It's been developed by English indie developer Stuart Wallace who is also known as Left is Right.

The titular QuestBall is the name of an ancient sport that you'll spend your time with the game playing. It's been lost to history but back when the game is set, it used to be commonly played between legendary warriors from Ancient Britain and Ireland such as Queen Boudica.

There are eight of these figures to choose from in total, with all of the characters being unlocked by purchasing the game's single IAP. Once you've picked your hero you'll then head out on a tour of the British Isles where you'll play QuestBall against royalty, outlaws, giants and gods.

Essentially, the ancient sport of QuestBall is tennis but with magic thrown in to make things both more interesting and dangerous for the participants. That means you can expect to see a plethora of power-ups that might be able to turn the tide of the match in your favour.

The game is controlled using one-hand, single-touch controls and promises fast-paced action. You can check out some of the gameplay in the embedded trailer above. It also appears that rather than trying to score the usual tennis points you're looking to eliminate your opponent entirely, so it's a very high stakes sport.

QuestBall will be available over on the App Store and Google Play on 20th June. It will be a free-to-play game with a single in-app purchase that will unlock all playable characters and remove adverts for the price of $1.99.