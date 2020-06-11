HyperBrawl Tournament is an Apple Arcade game that has some handball vibes to it but with a twist. It's fast-paced and is very futuristic in its aesthetic. In many ways, it mixes a few different sports into one. You have your classic scoring method of putting a ball in a goal for starters.

Other element includes punching and kicking. Yep, that's right, now you know why the game is called HyperBrawl, not HyperGoal. You can punch and kick your way to a win. The assault is, in many ways, your defense

In short, it seems like a blend of handball, football (soccer), and mixed martial arts. The matches are two-on-two and the arena is fairly tight. So you can expect constant action and beatdowns. We'll give you some basic tips to get you firing away in the arena.