Outfit7's My Talking Tom Friends is undeniably one of the most highly anticipated games of 2020. The latest instalment in the ever-popular Talking Tom and Friends franchise racked up an incredible 13 million pre-registrations, showing that fan appetite for the series is stronger than ever.

They won't have to wait any longer for their virtual pet fix either, with the game now finally available to download on both iOS and Android. For the first time in the series' history, players will be able to care for all six of the beloved Talking Tom characters – including the newest character, Talking Becca, who made her debut in the franchise’s award-winning animated series. It takes a sandbox approach giving players complete freedom over how they play.

They'll be able to tend to each character's various needs, whether that's feeding them fresh fruit and veg, bathing them, or engaging in different sports to keep them fit, healthy and happy. There's a talk-back feature too, so you'll get to know your favorite friends better than ever before.

There will also be a host of new mini-games to play, including ones about cooking, gardening, playing music and painting. So there are plenty of ways to spend time with your pals. You can even dress them up and take time to decorate the house to make it feel personal to you.

It promises to be a feature-packed entry into the series, and the most advanced virtual pet game available for mobile. With its revolutionary sandbox approach, much-loved characters, and a whole suite of activities and fun effects to enjoy, this is the game fans have always wanted.

My Talking Tom Friends is available to download now for free over on the App Store and Google Play.