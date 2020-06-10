Tom and Jerry: Chase is an upcoming 1v4 asymmetrical multiplayer game based on the popular cartoon. The game is currently having a second closed best test in Malaysia and Indonesia and has received several bug fixes and latency improvements since the original test, which took place in Thailand and Indonesia.

Cameron covered the success of the Chinese version of the game earlier this year. It has proven to be incredibly popular having been downloaded over 100 million times. At the time it didn't seem like an English language version was on the cards but this current closed beta test is available in English and Indonesian so there is a possibility in might yet release elsewhere in the world.

The game sees players taking on the role of either titular character. If you opt for Jerry then you'll be joined by three other mice and will scurry about the map trying to gather cheese whilst avoiding Tom. If you'd rather play as the cat himself, you'll be looking to catch all four of the pesky mice, finally giving Tom an opportunity to get more wins over Jerry than he's had after all these years.

The second closed beta test looks to implement the monetisation side of the game by allowing players to buy diamonds, a weekly and monthly gold pass. There are also a host of skins for Jerry to purchase alongside avatar frames, stickers and Perk Cards.

Tom and Jerry: Chase is currently available in beta over on Google Play if you live in Malaysia and Indonesia. There is currently no word on whether or not the game is set to release across the rest of the world, however. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.