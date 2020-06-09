If you enjoy playing mobile games with a controller but are in the market for something a little more portable, Razer might have something to sell you. The Razer Kishi is a slick, Joy-Con-like accessory that you can pop onto your iOS or Android device. It was first brought to our attention back in January when it won two best of CES awards.

It aims to offer increased precision and expanded control options during play, as well as two enjoyably clickable thumbsticks and an 8-way D-pad. Its flexible design supports a range of different devices, and the direct USB-C connection is said to virtually eliminate input lag, allowing you to enjoy ultra-low latency gameplay.

If you're the type to play for hours on end, the Kishi should keep on trucking due to its use of pass-through smartphone charging. An iOS-compatible version of the Razer Kishi is still in the works and will launch sometime this summer.

It looks like you can stretch the Kishi out to fit most devices, though a more specific list of compatible handsets can be seen below:

Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+/S9/S9+/S10e/S10/S10+Note 8/Note 9/Note 10/Note 10+

Google Pixel 2/2 XL/3/3XL/4/4XL

iPhone 11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max

iPhone XR/XS/XS Max

iPhone X

iPhone 8/8 Plus

iPhone 7/7 Plus

iPhone 6s/6s Plus

iPhone 6 / 6 Plus

In terms of pricing, the Android version will set you back a fairly substantial $79.99. Hopefully the premium price is reflected in its build quality – it certainly looks quite flashy. If this is exactly what you've been looking for, you'll find the Razer Kishi available for purchase now from over on Razer's official site.

I certainly wouldn't mind trying it out, but I think I'll hold off until a couple of reviews are in to see whether that price tag is justified.