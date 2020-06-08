Night in the Unpleasant House is an upcoming interactive novel from Unmapped Path. If you're not familiar with that developer fear not, this is their first gaming endeavour. The team itself is made up of Joel Haddock who has handled the writing and illustrations whilst the game has been coded by Chris Klimas, who you may know as the creator of Twine.

It's not too surprising then that Unmapped Path's first gaming venture would be a non-linear, interactive narrative title then. In fact, it will be using Klimas' Disbound platform, which allows people to make mobile games with Twine. The game is set to release for iOS at some stage during this month, though there's no set date locked in just yet.

Night in the Unpleasant House itself will tell a story that dabbles in local politics, revenge, loss and even pseudoscience. Your father passed away 10 years prior to the events of the game after discovering a dark secret about his boss, who also happens to be the Mayor of the town. So you decide to get closer to the Mayor to discover the location of his house, where his enemies frequently mysteriously vanish or return completely incoherent.

Once there you'll spend the night exploring this strange house looking to uncover the secrets the Mayor has been hiding for over a decade and find out what happened to your father. However, this is a branching narrative game so it's also possible to befriend the Mayor and become more involved in his mysterious actions. There are 13 different endings in total to discover.

Night in the Unpleasant House will be launching on the App Store later this month, though there's no specific date just yet. Similarly, there is also no word on the pricing but we'll be sure to keep you updated.