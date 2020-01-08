As great as mobile games are at providing action-packed experiences, it's sometimes nice to take a break from the shooting, slashing, mauling, etc, and settle into a great story. 2019 has been especially good for fans of narrative games, arguably thanks to Apple Arcade taking a chance on plenty of story-driven titles, like Jenny LeClue, The Bradwell Conspiracy, Neo Cab, and Stela.

Narrative games come in all shapes and sizes, from minimalist experiences like Journey to talkier Telltale-like titles. And that's something I've tried to demonstrate with the following games, all of which tell their tale in distinct ways.

And so, without further ado, here are 2019's best five narrative games for Android and iPhone.

SIMULACRA 2

Kaigan Games, one of the masters of the "found phone" genre, waited until the very end of 2019 to release its GOTY contender, SIMULACRA 2. Its predecessor enjoyed tons of praise from critics and fans alike for its creepy atmosphere and intriguing detective work.

The sequel once again sees you sifting through a character's phone to uncover clues and info – only this time you're investigating the potential murder of a young influencer. You'll analyse her social media accounts, messaging apps, and other personal info to uncover the truth, all while having to monitor her influencer friends and their potential role in her death. As things continue to take a turn for the strange, you'll find yourself plunged into a dark and potentially life-threatening situation.

It's easy to get into, boasts plenty of twists, and feels sufficiently different from the first game. I suppose you could argue that it's maybe not quite up to par with the original, but SIMULACRA is admittedly a very tough act to follow. Regardless, it's absolutely worth checking out, and you'll struggle to find a better, more unsettling horror game for mobile this year.