Angelo and Deemon: One of Hell of a Quest is a point and click adventure game that's been developed by Specialbit Studios and it's available now for both iOS and Android. The game is apparently inspired by the 'best works' of LucasArts and Double Fine Productions.

There aren't many better places to draw influences from if you're making a point and click adventure game. As you might expect then, Angelo and Deemon aims to provide some laughs as you make your way through its story, which has a delightfully silly premise.

Following an unlikely chain of events, a lighting strike leads to a blogger following the Grim Reaper into Hell. That blogger's name is Angelo and his channel is doing abysmally for engagement so he figures that recording his journey into the fiery pits of Hell will probably be good for a trending video. Though I'm pretty sure some of the stuff that goes on there violates YouTube's terms and conditions.

Unfortunately, it won't be as simple as getting some content, popping back to Earth and editing it all together with fancy transitions and copyright free music in Premiere Pro. Hell is littered with people who will need Angelo's help and he'll have no choice but to aid them.

Aside from chatting with these folks, there will also be numerous puzzles to solve throughout the game that the developers say will require some serious thinking to beat. But because it's Hell, Angelo isn't permitted to wander about on his own, so he'll be accompanied by a Deemon partner who'll be there to help him out.

Angelo and Deemon is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It can be downloaded for free on iOS but it is essentially a premium title that costs $4.99.