Bullet Echo is a multiplayer action game from ZeptoLab, the company behind the likes of Cut the Rope, King of Thieves and Crash Arena Turbo Stars. Their latest effort is available now for both iOS and Android as a free-to-play game.

Bullet Echo is a team-focused, top-down stealth action game where your vision is limited by the beam that shines from your flashlight. Therefore, playing this game with sound will be vital as you'll be able to hear the footsteps of your enemies alongside their gunshots.

Beyond this, there are also multiple characters to choose from, each with their own abilities. This ranges from invisibility to electrical shields. New heroes can be unlocked by gathering various resources earned by playing online matches. Similarly, these resources can also be used to upgrade your existing roster of characters.

There are 3 different game modes available at launch including 5v5 Team Deathmatch, King of the Hill and Battle Royale. The first is pretty self-explanatory whilst King of the Hill is more of a free-for-all, so if you prefer to play multiplayer games solo, this might be the one for you.

The Battle Royale mode meanwhile pits five teams of three against each other. The game will then continue until only one team or one player is left standing. The longer you manage to survive the better the quality of rewards you'll receive once the match has concluded.

The game has been available in soft-launch for a while now, so there's already a fairly established player base to be found. It has been downloaded over 100,000 times on Google Play for instance and is currently sitting at number 17 for Adventure games in the US App Store.

Bullet Echo is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.