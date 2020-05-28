Altas Empires, Cerberus Interactive's AR strategy, is now available for iOS and Android in select regions as the game begins to roll out to various territories in soft-launch. This week, folks who live in New Zealand, Australia and Canada will be able to begin playing the game.

If you're unfamiliar with Atlas Empires, it's a location-based strategy game that looks to blend base-building and tower defence with augmented reality. Players will be able to claim a plot of land as their own and begin to a base of their own.

This base can be further fortified by hunting for chests that might contain valuable resources such as gold, wood or stone. Beyond that, there are various units players can recruit to battle against other players. You'll also be able to create Outposts to collect resources that bases neighbouring your own will also benefit from.

Cerberus Interactive were keen to have potential players involved in development from an early stage. As such, there have been various closed beta tests involving fans where the feedback they provided has apparently been influential in the direction the game has taken.

Discussing fan involvement with the development of Atlas Empires, Sami Khan, CEO and co-founder of Cerberus Interactive said: "We are incredibly grateful to our initial wave of fans for their ongoing support and dedication to Atlas Empires.”

He added: “Put simply, we could not have created such an amazing game without their feedback and help during development. We look forward to the global launch of the game so we can showcase this unique experience to all fans around the world.”

Atlas Empires is available on both the App Store and Google Play for select regions and will roll out globally as the year progresses. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.