Raven's Path is a real-time strategy game that's been developed for iOS and Android by Evil Villian Games and it's available now. It will see players engaging in a variety of grid-based battles where the correct position will be the key to emerging victorious.

Raven's Path is played in portrait orientation and the aim is fairly simple, you'll want to stop the enemies that approach from the top of the screen from reaching the bottom. To do that you'll have to arrange your units to both block and defeat them, which is done through simple flicks and swipes to move that character around the battlefield.

There are also a variety of units to call upon to help in holding off the enemy forces. There's the Knight who will act as your standard infantry but there are other classes who offer different effects you'll want to consider to. There's the Ancient Healer who, unsurprisingly, heals and the Bishop who offers increased defence and attack buffs.

All of the additional effects these units provide is entirely dependant on their positioning. For instance, the Ancient Healer will only restore health to characters that are to their immediate left and right or the Bishop will only offer a defence buff to the three units in front of it.

Therefore you'll need to quickly assemble different attack formations to get the best out of your units but also be ready to reposition depending on where enemies appear from. On top of that, there are other units to unlocks and gear to discover that will increase your unit's various stats throughout the 25 hours plus of gameplay Raven's Path offers.

Raven's Path is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-try game with a single in-app purchase that unlocks the full version of Raven's Path for $4.99. The demo allows for 16 victories which the developer says should be anywhere between 30 minutes and an hour.