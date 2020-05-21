Towerlands is a colorful tower defense game that is both fast-paced and good fun to play. Your goal is to go through waves of enemies with a tower that you build over time. As you go, the number of enemies will grow and they will become more aggressive.

And when your tower grows, you'll become more deadly. You'll be able to add different warriors to your tower and move your pieces around. Want archers at the top? Go ahead and fire away. Want knights at the bottom? Let them charge into battle.

There are other characters you can add to your tower too. When it rises, you'll have plenty of room to add more warriors to your squad. It costs money to build, but you can earn cash pretty quickly after waves. You also have a kingdom that you'll build that will give you benefits in the battlefield. So here are a few tips to get you firing away.