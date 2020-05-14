Correction 14.05.2020 at 20:14 UK time

Netmarble has now confirmed that today's launch is in fact limited to select Asian territories. More info regarding a full global launch is set to follow.

Original story 14.05.2020 at 14:44 UK time

Blade & Soul: Revolution is the latest big-budget MMORPG to hit mobile. It hails from mobile gaming behemoth Netmarble, and it's now available for both iOS and Android globally.

Its store page boasts of it being a "true community MMORPG", delivering large-scale wars between two opposing factions. The competitive faction fights play out in real-time on a vast battlefield, which should at least make for a decent spectacle as 500 players duke it out to claim victory for their side.

Combat is aiming to serve up the depth and skill-intensive combos of a fighting game. Each of the game's four characters offer their own special skills and combinations to master. You can also team up with another player to land devastating joint attacks.

There's a big focus here on weaving a grand story, with over 150 high-quality cutscenes to hopefully enjoy. It's an epic tale of revenge, following your quest to track down and slay Jinsoyun, your father's killer.

Visually, it looks fairly impressive, although the gameplay above does feature the usual pop-in that still plagues many open-world games on mobile. It's another Unreal Engine 4 title, much like the similarly lavish Dragon Raja before it.

If you're wondering whether your device is decent enough to run it, Netmarble has provided some brief details on specifications. At a minimum, you'll need 3GB of RAM, and anything on the level of a Galaxy S7 or above should be capable of handling it, especially if you play around with the effect, texture, and shadow quality.

If you've got the time to invest into another massive MMORPG, you'll find Blade & Soul: Revolution available for download now as a free-to-play game from over on the App Store and Google Play.