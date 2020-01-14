Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links is now three years old and to celebrate Konami are giving away a card variant, tickets and more. We reviewed Duels Links back when it launched in 2017 where we found it to be an excellent game for fans of the show and CCG.

These giveaways will be distributed through login bonuses with different rewards available each day. It will include the following:

An artwork variant of the Egyptian God card The Winged Dragon of Ra

1000 Gems

1 skill ticket – which is a new ticket type that can be swapped for a Skill

Card sleeves and game mat that will be decorated with third-anniversary trappings

UR and SR Tickets

With regards to the UR and SR tickets, there will be eight of them given out each day and several powerful or just nostalgic cards will be available in the Ticket Exchange. This includes classic cards like Yugi's signature Dark Magician or Kaiba's Blue-Eyes White Dragon. Alternatively, more competitive cards will also be available such as Banishment of the Darklords, Drowning Mirror Force and Neos Fusion.

On top of the various Anniversary related content, there will also be some new cards added to the game as well. This will come in the form of Selection Box Vol. 3 which promises to contain several powerful new cards. It will also have a Structure Deck EX called Dragunity Overdrive.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links has proven to be a very popular title since its initial launch back in 2017. Since then it has been downloaded over 10 million times on Google Play alone and has maintained a top 100 place in the card game genre on the App Store. Fair to say then, people are still interested in a good old fashioned duel.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links is available now on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.