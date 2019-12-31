Garena Free Fire will be having an event to celebrate the start of a new year and decade. This will see also the addition of a new map as well as one day ranked event that will start and finish on 1st January.

The new map will have the polar opposite climate to the UK right now. Sonoran, is a desert-themed map that takes place in an abandoned military base. It's littered with empty buildings, tents and for some reason, a submarine. Beyond that, you'll find the usual desert adornments like cacti and oases.

There will also be an alteration to how the game's ranked system works for the event. On New Year's day, players will only be able to rank up and so any bad performance's won't hinder their climb up the rankings. So if you're heavily focused on achieving a better rank, tomorrow is a great time to do so without fear of taking one step forward but three back.

That's not all they're doing in celebration of the New Year, though. Players will also be able to get a free gift simply by logging in and claiming it. We're not sure what this gift will be but it's the magical price of free, so whatever it is I won't be complaining.

It's been a very successful year for Garena Free Fire, even though it's not a household name over here in the UK. But globally, it's doing exceptionally well, having been downloaded over 100 million times on Google Play alone.

Garena Free Fire is available now on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.