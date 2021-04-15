Updated: April 14 2021

With games like Dota Underlords, Steam compatibility has finally landed on mobile, and in addition to the Steam app, it means you have most of the Steam functionality you need right on your phone wherever you are. But redeeming codes is still a sticking point.

You need to redeem a game or wallet code when on the go, but you don't know how. You look through the Steam app time and time again, and nothing comes up. Well, search no longer, because we have the answers.

Whether you need to activate a wallet code or game code for Steam, you can follow this guide to get it done wherever you are.

Redeeming wallet codes in-app

Steam_App_Codes_android_ios_006.jpg" alt="" loading="lazy">

There is a hidden option to redeem codes in your Steam app, but unfortunately, it only applies to wallet top-ups and pre-paid cards. This means you won't be redeeming game codes through the app to download when you get home, but with pre-paid codes it's totally possible. Here's how…

Open the Steam app

Select "Store" from the menu

Select "Account Details" from the Store drop-down menu

About your wallet balance, below the Store & Purchase History heading, there's a link reading "+ Add funds to your Steam Wallet" click here

Below your Current Wallet balance, there's a link reading "Redeem a Steam Gift Card or Wallet Code" click here

Enter your code in the box and click Continue

You should be all done, and the pre-paid card should be applied to your Wallet Balance

Redeeming Steam game codes in browser

Steam_App_Codes_android_ios_005.jpg" alt="" loading="lazy">

Right, now you want to redeem a game key. If you want to redeem a game key, you can't do it through the option listed above, in fact, you can't use the app to do so at all. Instead, you'll be logging into Steam through your mobile browser and redeeming the code online. Here's how…

Steampowered.com/account/registerkey" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Open this link in your mobile browser

Sign in to your Steam account using your Steam app to authenticate

Enter the code in the box provided and click Continue

You should be all done, and your game should be added to your game library

Steam_App_Codes_android_ios_001.jpg" alt="" loading="lazy">Steam_App_Codes_android_ios_002.jpg" alt="" loading="lazy">

It's frustrating that you can't currently redeem a game through the app, but hopefully, Valve will add that functionality in the future. Keep reading for a few tips to keep in mind when redeeming codes in the future...