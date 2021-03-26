Updated: Original list by Emily Sowden, Updated by Jupiter Hadley on March 26th, 2021.

The Nintendo Switch and local multiplayer go together like chips and gravy, strawberries and chocolate, coffee and anxiety – you get the point.

Despite the new Nintendo Switch Lite making things personal, local multiplayer is where the platform shines brightest. Just you, some family or friends, and a video game you'll all enjoy.

Speaking of which, games with local multiplayer are plentiful on the Nintendo eShop. But these ten are absolute necessities to anyone who fancies playing with a pal.

Just be sure to hide any items that can be thrown in fits of rage or frustration… just in case.