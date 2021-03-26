1
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Animal Crossing: New Horizons is still being consistently updated, with new content, events, and items being added often! If you are a fan of Animal Crossing, you can play locally with your friends. Not only can you invite other people to your island, allowing them to catch bugs, see the person visiting you and otherwise see your island, you can also allow someone else to live on your island, playing from your console with you - though only one of you can be playing at a time. It's really fun showcasing your island to your friends!
2
Overcooked 2
Where the first Overcooked brought an excellent cooperative culinary experience with it, Overcooked 2 only triples the fun you can have. Following the same vein as its predecessor, you need to complete each level on the map to fight off the Unbread by order of the Onion King.
Play with up to three other friends in fast-paced gameplay and unlock a huge variety of chefs. Chop onions, simmer soup, boil rice, steam dumplings, fry steaks, bake cakes, and much more. You need to communicate well with your teammates to nab that high score which, from experience, can lead to some hilarious arguments.
3
Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley allows you to build multiple houses and then allow people to join your farm, locally, so that they can help you tend crops, fish, fight mobs, trigger cut scenes, skill up and more. These players keep their own saves, allowing them to dip in and out of the game, which can be really fun - plus you can get so much more done with more people playing!
4
Snipperclips
As one of the Switch's launch titles, Snipperclips remains one of the finest experiences for cooperative play on the platform. Between two players, or four in Cut it out, Together's Party mode, you control Snip and Clip to figure out a series of challenging puzzles.
It's still as good now as it was when it launched in 2017. Whether you're snipping away at your partner to fit a gear, climbing on their head to get a boost, or shaping yourselves to fit a pattern, this is a no-rush puzzler you're going to love.
5
Moving Out
Moving out has a lot of chaos like Overcooked, but instead of cooking you will find yourself trying to get all of the major items from a house into a moving van. Everyone will need to work together to get larger items into the truck, breaking windows, throwing things, and dealing with wild animals along the way. It's a really fun game that is meant to be played locally, as a couch co-op.
6
Death Squared
It may be one of my personal party favourites, but I'm not being biased when I say Death Squared is an essential for your collection. Fun to play solo and in a group of up to four people on the sofa, this is a cooperative game you're going to belly-laugh at, even when you fail.
Playing as four cube-shaped robots, you need to figure out how to get each robot onto the button of its colour while avoiding traps, lightning beams, spikes, and falling off the map at the very least. The challenges increase in difficulty as you go and with simple controls it's easy to hop back into play even if you've not touched the game for months.
7
Super Mario Party
Though pretty pants when it comes to online play, when it comes to healthy local cooperative competition, Super Mario Party is a seasoned veteran. With up to three friends, you'll roll the rice, hop around the board, and take part in a bunch of amusing mini games to see who among you is top dog.
You don't just have to continue on with the original board game mode, no, there's a new 2-v-2 mode to get stuck into, as well 80 brand new mini games to enjoy. Mario will always bring the party.
8
Rayman Legends Definitive Edition
Rayman Legends is an action platformer where you will find yourself running forward, avoiding hazards and freeing fairies as you play. there is a great variety in the levels of game play, and the game really benefits from having your friends play with you. When you would normally die, in local multiplayer, you instead are trapped in a bubble that your friends can pop to give you a second chance. If you are looking for a bit of intense fun - Rayman Legends is worth a look.
9
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
A list of local multiplayer games without Mario Kart is like, well, a Nintendo console without a Mario Kart. Unthinkable.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remains the best game in the series by almost any metric - including co-op action. For all its online credentials, four-player split-screen remains the ultimate way to experience this game. How else are you going to take direct retribution for that finishing line blue shell?
10
MUA3: The Black Order
This charming, star-studded action RPG is most definitely at its best with a bunch of mates all crowded onto the same couch. It's a fun solo adventure, but the very concept of assembling a super-team of Avengers, X-Men and Guardians to take on Thanos feeds into the local multiplayer ethos.
If you've derived any pleasure from the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the years - and we suspect a few of you have - then this is the local multiplayer Switch game to play next.
11
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
It may have pretty substantial online play, but one of the best ways you can dive into Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is with a couple of mates on the sofa. Pick your fighters, choose your arenas, have a play with the items if you fancy it, and get to battling it out in short-burst matches for up to eight players on a single screen.
If you don't feel like playing against everyone (especially if there are sore losers in the room, ahem) you can play in teams against other friends or against CPUs. It's great fun with zero chance of concussion at the end of it. That's all we can ask for, eh?
12
Rocket League
Rocket League is an enduringly popular multiplayer game, with its tight combination of speedy fantasy-sports action and twitchy mechanics that are easy to learn by oh-so-difficult to master.
It's football with cars, basically. And everyone knows that both football games and car games are best in local multiplayer. Despite its online focus, Rocket League is a hoot in 4P split-screen.
13
Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime
Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime is special because it places local co-op at its very core. You and your three buddies must work together to pilot your pink spacecraft through hazardous territory.
You'll need strong delegation and communication skills as you dash to man the gun turrets, maintain shields, and navigate to the level exit. Part 2D action game, part party game extravaganza, Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime is unique on this list and the wider Nintendo eShop.
14
Mario Tennis Aces
We're not going to lie to you - Mario Tennis Aces on Nintendo Switch was a bit of a disappointment. It's a slight, undercooked casual tennis game with a critical lack of single player content.
But we're here for the local multiplayer, and on that front Mario Tennis Aces comes out swinging. Its tight timing-based tennis action is tailor made for competitive play, while individual power moves and game-turning star shots keep things lively and unpredictable.
15
Tools Up
Tools Up seems like it might have taken inspiration from Moving Out, however, instead of just moving out the items, you will find yourself renovating the home with your friends. There are walls to paint, floors to re-tile, walls to break down and more. It's a game where you can easily carry your friends who are playing with you and get the gold, so there isn't as much challenge as the likes of Overcooked or Moving Out.