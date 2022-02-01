Angry Birds Friends teams up with Popeye and The SeaCleaners to help save the seas

Rovio is bringing world-renowned sailor Popeye into Angry Birds Friends to spread awareness about cleaning up the seas. In the latest collaboration event with Popeye and The SeaCleaners, players can expect week-long themed tournaments from now until February 6th.

Angry Birds Friends' latest collab features Bluto and the piggies with their no-good shenanigans. Polluting the waters with plastic trash, Popeye's arch-nemesis must be stopped at all costs, and it's up to the famous avian protagonists of the game to get rid of the trash. There will also be in-game messages about The SeaCleaners throughout the event to help players learn more about the cause.

“How we deal with our waste is one of the problems that will define our future,” says Rovio’s Chief Sustainability Officer, Heini Kaihu. “The only way we’re going to solve these issues is by spreading knowledge, and luckily we have the Angry Birds and Popeye, who can do that in a way that is fun also.”

“It takes muscles, brain and determination to battle plastic pollution. I think we have the perfect dream team to achieve this, with Angry Birds and Popeye, two iconic brands with powerful fan communities around the world ready to take action for a good cause!” says Yvan Bourgnon, The SeaCleaners’ president.

“As a defender of the seas, Popeye is thrilled to join Red and the other Angry Birds on their mission to save the ocean from polluting piggies,” says Popeye brand owner, King Features, brand marketing director, Beth Nock. “The SeaCleaners’ ocean clean-up technology is unprecedented, and we are grateful that the Angry Birds have joined forces with Popeye to shine a light on their efforts to improve our earth.”

If you're eager to do your part, Angry Birds Friends is available to download on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

