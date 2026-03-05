Angry Birds Friends launches the mobile adventure on web browsers with bonus rewards

Rovio brings its competitive slingshot spin-off to desktop

Angry Birds Friends now playable directly in web browsers

Web version offers bonus coins and up to 20% extra purchase value

Unlock exclusive rewards too

There was a time when flinging birds at badly constructed pig housing felt like the future of gaming. Now, over a decade later, Angry Birds Friends is expanding its territory again, this time beyond mobile.

Today, Rovio is launching Angry Birds Friends on web browsers, marking the first time this competitive spin-off moves properly onto desktop without emulators or app stores. No download required. Just open a browser and start pulling back the slingshot.

The web version isn’t just a mirror of the mobile build. Rovio is positioning it as the premier hub for player value. First-time web players can claim a 750% Welcome Bundle alongside 400 bonus coins, and purchases made through the browser version will reportedly offer up to 20% more value permanently. Basically, if you like picking up bundles, the browser might become your main base.

There are technical perks too. Higher refresh rates, faster performance, and better scaling on larger screens should make lining up those pixel-perfect shots feel sharper. Mouse precision, especially, could change the rhythm slightly compared to touch controls. A bigger screen also makes the destruction just a bit more satisfying.

Progress carries across devices via Facebook or Red’s Club sync, so you’re not starting over. Weekly tournaments, Star Cup Brawls, Blue’s Tallest Tower, all the competitive staples remain intact, just now playable in a tab alongside your emails.

It’s an interesting move. Browser gaming isn’t exactly the trend headline of 2026, but for a long-running title built on short, repeatable levels and weekly events, it makes a certain kind of sense.

If you’re feeling nostalgic for physics-based chaos or just want to test your aim with a mouse instead of a thumb, this might be your excuse to revisit Angry Birds Friends.

