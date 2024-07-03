Alter Age is a new game hitting Google Play to satisfy your JRPG fix

And it's got the requisite weird concept

Alter Age is a new JRPG with a twist

You can alter your age (geddit?) between childhood and young adulthood to fit different roles

Switch between attack and support, and explore challenging dungeons while duking it out with fantasy beasts

Ever wanted to switch between your child and adult self in order to battle dragons, ogres and other fantasy beasts? What's that? "No, that sounds insanely dangerous"? Well too bad, because Alter Age is the latest JRPG from Kemco hitting Google Play with just that concept.

But, seriously. Alter Age puts you in the shoes of Arga, a young man trying to live up to his father's reputation as the Strongest Man in the World. However, he instead discovers the skill of the "Soul Alter" which allows him and his companions to change between their childhood and young-adult self, allowing them to utilise different abilities in the process.

You'll be able to alternate between support and attack roles depending on your character's state. By utilising a range of formations and combining elements like equipment and passive skills, you can strategically navigate a variety of dungeons and challenging battles.

Yes, it's not exactly super-original, given we've seen games that have you alternate forms in order to use different skills many times before. But if there's anything JRPGs are known for, it's taking a bizarre concept and running with it. And Alter Age promises not only that but the same kind of retro pixel art, expansive dungeons and challenging turn-based battles you want from your Eastern RPG fix.

Be sure to pre-register for Alter Age! A freemium edition is also set to be available, meaning sceptics can try before they buy.

