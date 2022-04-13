Albion Online adds new mount, special shop items and more in latest Rites of Spring Event

Preferred Partner Feature

Sandbox Interactive has announced a new event in Albion Online, letting players celebrate life and new beginnings in the sandbox MMORPG. The Rites of Spring event welcomes the season of growth with special themed items, an exciting egg hunt, a new mount and more.

Albion Online's two-week event features an increased spawn rate for all types of chests in the open world, along with a special Spring Treasure Chest that will reward players with exclusive goodies when opened. Colored Eggs are also up for grabs, which can be opened to reveal Surprise Eggs, lots of chocolate, and on rare occasions a new, unique type of egg.

Perhaps the biggest news of all is the addition of a brand-new mount. The Spring Cottontail is a Tier 8 mount that boasts a unique Hop ability - and it doesn't require Destiny Board unlocks, making it easily accessible for all players to use. From now until April 26th, players can also trade their Gold and Surprise Eggs with Vanity Merchants for special items such as the Eggsecutioner vanity weapon, "Bunny Stalker" Armor, Hats, and Backpack, Chocolate Bars and more.

If you're eager to join in on all the festivities this spring, you can download Albion Online on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play fantasy sandbox MMORPG that offers cross-platform play in one world. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments.