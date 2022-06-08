Albion Online announces content overhauls, daily events and more in "Into the Fray" update

Preferred Partner Feature

Sandbox Interactive has announced an exciting update for Albion Online, its popular sandbox MMORPG. Landing on iOS and Android devices across the globe today, the "Into the Fray" update lets players dive into a new Arena mode, take part in dynamic events daily, experience an overhaul for staffs and so much more.

In particular, Albion Online's Fire, Holy, Nature, and Cursed Staffs will undergo some major changes that include new animations, fresh VFX and audio, plus new spells for players to tinker around with. Arcane and Frost Staffs will also get the same treatment.

Meanwhile, the new Arena mode will use Crystal League match rules, and an additional non-lethal Crystal League has been added alongside the existing one. These changes will give players the opportunity to join in on the fun without having to fuss about prohibitively high gear costs in the lethal version of the League.

Additionally, players can enjoy short-term crafting bonuses, new daily events, updated Castles and Castle Outposts, fun victory emotes, searchable Crafting UIs and more. As for Outlands accessibility, enhancements include new Portal Towns for a safe arrival point, as well as the new "Journey Back" ability that allows mounted players to keep those long walks to a minimum.

Victory Emotes are vanity spells that are automatically triggered by PvP kills, allowing players to celebrate their victories with a visual flourish. The first Victory Emotes, along with other unique collectibles, will be available via new Twitch Drops, which players can get by watching a wide range of Albion Content Creators.

You can discover more about the latest patch in the official dev blog. And if you're eager to give the new updates a go yourself, you can download Albion Online on the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store as a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.