Al General is a new military strategy game from Babil Games, available now for iOS and Android

Babil Games, the most popular publisher in the MENA region, has announced the launch of Al General for iOS and Android in collaboration with Dorado Games and Bytro. It is available globally, although it's worth mentioning that the game is only playable in Arabic at the moment.

Al General is a military-themed strategy game that pits players against one another on a global scale. The battle will play out in real-time, and you will need to decide the best approach to achieving victory. Do you want to forge alliances or expand your territory through force? Would you prefer a stealthy approach or make a statement using nuclear weapons?

Whichever method you choose, you will need to build the infrastructure to support your war effort. That means collecting necessary reasons to carry out your plan alongside keeping your economy strong to fund each new mission. On top of that, if you decide to go down the nuclear route, you will need to conduct research to ensure your weapons are as powerful as possible.

If you'd like to get an idea of what to expect from Al General, you can check out the embedded trailer above. It looks ideal for playing on the go since it can be enjoyed in portrait orientation. If you're interested in learning more about the game, you can head over to its YouTube channel, which has several tutorial videos to help you get to grips with everything that's going on. Likewise, if you want to join the community, an official Discord has also been set up, allowing you to interact with other generals.

Al General is available now on the App Store and Google Play. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.