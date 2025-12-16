Ahead of the Game - Pixel Brave: Idle RPG is auto-battling, pixel-art gacha fare plus a loyal doggo

Find your fluffy friend by all means

Collect different heroes and journey across the lands

Idle auto-battles and offline rewards

Now in Android beta

It's all about saving the world while saving your doggo in this week's Ahead of the Game series, where we tell you all about a new mobile endeavour that's playable in one form or another despite its unofficial launch.

John Wick is proof that a man will do anything when his doggo goes missing, and believe it or not, that's how your own epic quest begins in Pixel Brave: Idle RPG.

You'll embark on your journey on your boat with your loyal canine companion, and because you happen to fall asleep on the wheel (or oar), you tumble down a waterfall and get separated from your good-boi BFF (while a clueless capybara watches).

And yes, it's exactly as adorable as it sounds. The aesthetics in this charming little RPG feature a cute pixel-art style, while the character designs in the Hero menu have a more anime-esque look for each warrior you collect.

There's nothing too mind-blowing here when it comes to the mechanics - you idle away on auto-battles from one chapter to the next, taking down foes and hopping from island to island while recruiting heroes to your cause.

What's interesting is that there's also a bit of a base-building mechanic back at Camp, where each structure you build offers boons for your adventuring party. Much like Capybara Go, you can also upgrade your HP and Defence as you go along, as well as clear objectives to collect premium currencies that help you summon more heroes.

That's all there is to it, really, but despite the predictable loop, it's still a pretty fun adventure, mainly because the characters look so adorable.

And, of course, you're on a noble quest to find your lost doggo - and if that's not worth sinking hundreds of hours into on your phone, I don't know what is.

So, how do you play Pixel Brave: Idle RPG?