HDMI Licensing Administrator, Inc. will showcase advanced HDMI gaming technologies at CES 2026

Preferred Partner Feature

Audio and video cables are unlikely to be the first images that spring to mind when you hear the term “connectivity” during gaming discussions - usually we picture a “Disconnected from Server” notification during a DOTA 2 session - but that might be about to change somewhat. At least, it might for those planning to attend CES 2026 in January, as HDMI Licensing Administrator, Inc has just announced that it will be showcasing its latest, state-of-the-art, HDMI cables at the show. These will include:

Ultra96 HDMI Cable, introduced in the recently released HDMI 2.2 Specification, will be on display with early prototypes

Ultra High Speed HDMI Cable

Premium High Speed HDMI Cable

More specifically, HDMI LA (the official licensing body responsible for HDMI) will showcase how the right HDMI connectivity drives exceptional performance for next-generation gaming, with a series of gamer-targeted demonstrations.

These demonstrations will include showing off the high-refresh rate of a 500Hz gaming monitor, when paired with the latest HDMI cables and an Xbox Series X, as well as an optimised gaming PC, to deliver ultra-smooth motion and ultra-fast responsiveness.

Portable consoles like the Nintendo Switch 2 and Atari Gamestation Go, will also be spotlighted to demonstrate the seamless connectivity to HDTVs using HDMI technology for big-screen gaming, group entertainment, and immersive audio through eARC-enabled soundbars or multi-speaker systems.

And for those who pine for the days of retro, 8-bit games and cathode ray monitors, the latest retro-style gaming systems will also feature as part of the demonstrations, connected via HDMI cables for nostalgic gameplay upgraded with UltraHD video and audio on large displays.

Other advanced gaming enhancements on display will include Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) for smoother, tear-free frame visuals, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) to allow for smooth, lag-free and uninterrupted interactivity, and Quick Frame Transport (QFT) for reduced latency and more immediate player feedback.

So if you’ll be attending CES 2026 and you’re curious to see how the latest HDMI technology is set to elevate your gaming experience, then you can check out the HDMI LA booth, located in LVCC Central Hall #15819.