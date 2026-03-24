Ahead of the Game - Arrow Valley is chill archery where you can hit some random sheep

Birds reward extra coins too

Plan the right trajectory for your arrow

Super chill vibes and minimalist visuals

Cute unlockable cosmetics that add to the fun

It's all about physics and chill in this week's Ahead of the Game series, where we tell you all about a new mobile endeavour that's playable in one form or another despite its unofficial launch.

Sometimes, your precision needs to be totally on point to succeed in any arrow-based adventure. Other times, all you really need is a pair of Spider-Man-themed onesies, and you're good to go.

Arrow Valley doesn't really need you to hit the bullseye, so to speak - you basically just need to land your trusty arrow somewhere around the vicinity of your target. As someone who has no aim whatsoever, I found that incredibly appealing - of course, the physics always gets in the way, which is where the challenge (and the fun!) in this minimalist arcade puzzler lies.

The controls are absolutely perfect on mobile too - your unnamed archer aims his bow at different angles, and if you pick the right moment to tap, he'll hold that position. Then, all that's left to do is to hold and let go when you feel the power of your shot is right.

If you land your arrow on the red zone, you're good - and if you hit a bird and some sheep along the way, you're golden.

Of course, the terrain will always work against you, whether you're grappling with impossible ravines, annoying hills, and trees that always seem to be smackdab in the middle of your trajectory. But every successful shot rewards you with some coins, which you can then use to jazz up your arrow, your bow, and your fancy little trail that brightens up every hit.

But what of the aforementioned Spider-Man-themed onesies, I hear you ask? Well, that's the best part - coins you earn also let you buy skins to dress up your archer with, and since they're purely cosmetic, they keep things low-key while adding a bit of pizzazz to the whole experience.

So, how do you play Arrow Valley?

It's currently in early access on Google Play, so you can have a go on Android if you're looking for a minimalist and totally chill time-waster on mobile!