Zen Pinball Party adds The Champion Pub to the roster of famous IPs in the game

Zen Studios has announced a new addition into the Zen Pinball Party family - the classic 1998 table The Champion Pub is officially joining the Williams Pinball collection. In particular, the Apple Arcade title will let players fight brawlers with the eager eyes of a packed house watching. All you have to do is knock out five in a row to become the ultimate Pub Champion.

In Zen Pinball Party, players can expect lots of dynamic tables from a wide variety of IPs to please all kinds of fans. Franchises include DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls, Kung Fu Panda and How to Train Your Dragon. It also includes Hasbro’s MY LITTLE PONY and Snoopy from Peanuts.

The game features classic pinball physics as well as exciting modes that let players duke it out with their online buddies in multiplayer battles. Players can also put their skills to the test against other users' scores across the globe, and enjoy seasonal events to score big in-game prizes on a regular basis.

If you're eager to give the game a go, Zen Pinball Party is now available to download on Apple Arcade. In case you're not familiar with it, Apple Arcade is a monthly subscription service that costs $4.99 a month or your local equivalent, with a free trial for the first month. You can also join the community of followers over on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or have a look at the embedded trailer above to get a feel of the game. You can visit the official website as well for more info.

