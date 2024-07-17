World War: Machines Conquest - Why this epic military MMO you might've missed deserves to be on your radar

Preferred Partner Feature

Take to the skies as a freedom fighter or dominate the battlefield in adrenaline-pumping combat with World War: Machines Conquest, Joycity's strategy MMO that thrusts you into the thick of the Second World War on iOS and Android. The underrated military title boasts more than 1.2 million active users every month across over 170 countries, and here are all the reasons why you too should join in on all the fun.

Turning the tide of WWII

Launched in 2021, World War: Machines Conquest features more than 50 types of tanks you can tinker around with, along with 38 warplanes you can take for a spin to keep your airborne battle prowess on point. There are 36 artillery types you can choose from to strategise the best moves, with 48 soldier types featuring their own set of skills to help you gain the upper hand on the battlefield.

You can take your pick from four factions - USA, United Kingdom, USSR, and Germany - with new units and Squad Leaders being added regularly to spice up the gameplay each time. In particular, 2024 already saw the addition of eight Squad Leaders on top of server-wise boss battles and weekly events.

4X strategy built with the community

Player feedback has been the driving force behind the strategy MMO's success for the past two years, with the community actively participating in strengthening tactical gameplay.

From customising base layouts to playing around with the best troop types to deploy in combat, players have a myriad of ways they can tweak the way they win campaigns across WW2-themed locations.

A growing roster of units and Commanders

A whopping 7.4 million Commanders have already joined the fight, with 144,000 Alliances crafted by like-minded individuals fighting the good fight across the globe. Additionally, 64 million Command Tanks have been deployed and 90 million aircraft have soared the skies in skirmishes and dogfights since 2021.

Teams can join forces to take down larger-than-life World Bosses in Alliance-based combat or take part in the Race to Berlin Alliance vs Alliance city takeover event for end-game strategists. The Alliance Wars Tournament, in particular, has seen more than 256 Alliances going head-to-head in an epic clash of might and mettle with bountiful in-game goodies up for grabs for the ultimate victor.

Ready to see if you've got what it takes to command the winning fleet? If you'd like to see what the fuss is about, there's no better time than now to join the bandwagon on the World War: Machines Conquest official website or on Facebook.