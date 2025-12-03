Off the AppStore: Fixing the Newton Glitch

Prove your platforming and puzzling through geometric levels

Control gravity with well-placed gravity nodes

Use ever-changing movement to guide the square along the optimal path

Welcome to Off The AppStore, a weekly feature with a twist. Namely, that while these - as with all the games we cover here - are games that you can play on your phone, they're ones that operate outside of the realms of the big two ways to play: The Google Play Store and the Apple AppStore.

That means that there might be a bit of work required in downloading alternative AppStores or APKs, or that the games can simply be played in your phone browser. We'll make sure to detail that for each game though. Anyway, read on to find a new game or experience to play Off The AppStore.

After learning about Newton's Three Laws, there's a chance that you will never encounter the name Newton ever again. Of course, will such pull in the science community, there's a decent chance that anything that's even remotely science-themed will squeeze in his name somewhere. Even without the name, his Laws can be seen in both the real and digital worlds, as evidenced by the new Physics engines under development. Muneer Sbehat knows this and decided to use both the name and the laws to put together a cute little puzzler called Newton's Glitch. What the glitch is will have to be derived as you play.

You are overseeing a simple world of geometry and physics as you follow the journey of a little square with an eye. For all we know, its name may as well be Newton, and it needs your help. It can slide across any flat surface and launch itself into the air with all the square power it can muster. However, it's not all fun and games, since Newton has a mission: it must reach the portal to enter different worlds. Newton appears to be trapped in a series of separate dimensions, and only the portal will allow it to move between them.

Unfortunately, Newton doesn't have enough physical power to consistently reach the portal on its own, which is why it needs your powers. Yes, you have the power to edit the dimensions and change gravity. Different levels will give you access to additional markers you can place in open areas around the area. When placed, Newton can touch them to change the direction of gravity acting on its body, depending on the direction of the arrow. This will change how it interacts with different surfaces and will challenge you to adjust to the pull of the new gravity.

Newton Glitch is a 2D physics puzzler about helping a square creature reach a portal with platforming and gravity manipulation. You'll be aiming to collect all the bright circles in each of the levels before you make it through to the portal. On top of platforming obstacles, there will be hazards and other hostile shapes that will be trying to stop you. But don't worry, even though Newton has three Laws, you have all the gravitational tools to defy them.

Newton Glitch is available to download and play through its itch.io page!