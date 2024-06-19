World of Tanks Blitz launches restoration efforts for the FV4005, with special event at Tankfest later this month

Witness history come alive at the Tank Museum

The FV4005 Restoration Project aims to revive a piece of warfare history

All will be revealed at Tankfest 2024

Grab the "Henhouse" skin in-game

World of Tanks Blitz is inviting everyone to indulge in a shared passion for tanks with the restoration of the FV4005 at The Tank Museum in Bovington. The FV4005 Restoration Project, a new endeavour for the cross-platform MMO, will kickstart efforts to preserve a piece of the UK's armoured warfare heritage, and will present the FV4005 at Tankfest with a pledge of £20,000.

In line with all this, World of Tanks Blitz will be launching the "Henhouse" skin to help you deck your FV4005 tank to the nines within the team-based action title. You can get your hands on this exclusive goodie from June 27th until July 3rd, and all you have to do is clear specific quests for seven days and reach a total of 100,000 HP of damage across the stages.

Tankfest 2024 will run from June 28th until the 30th. According to Richard Cutland, Head of Military Relations at Wargaming, "This exciting historic revival of the FV4005 has captured both the interest and passion of our incredible player base. By investing in these initiatives, World of Tanks helps preserve and share the invaluable knowledge of tank warfare with enthusiasts, visitors and future generations."

Plus, if you're keen on nabbing themed merch IRL for the Tankfest, you can check out the World of Tanks official licensed store to get your fill (or better yet, have a look at our list of redeem codes to get freebies in-game too!).

Now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out World of Tanks Blitz on the App Store and on the Google Play Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the event's vibes and visuals.