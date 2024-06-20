World of Tanks Blitz celebrates its tenth anniversary with over 180 million players

Check out all the stats for World of Tanks Blitz, and what's in store to celebrate!

World of Tanks Blitz is celebrating its 10th anniversary and a milestone of 180 million players

A host of celebratory events will take place across the summer

Free tanks, cosmetics and more will be available for long-time players

World of Tanks Blitz, the spin-off mobile version of World of Tanks, has hit its tenth anniversary and is celebrating both that milestone, and over 180 million registered players. Originally created as a purely mobile game, it's gone on to make the jump to console and desktop, featuring full cross-progression and cross-play.

If you're not familiar with World of Tanks, well, it's exactly what it sounds like. Duke it out with other players in tanks and other armoured vehicles from across the 20th century and beyond. Fight it out on maps inspired by real places, and unlock new tiers of tanks as you play.

To celebrate this year's anniversary, there's a whole host of events planned for the summer months, starting with:

June features an anniversary event where you can win a Tier VIII tank and a variety of Tier X tanks! You can also claim a special container that includes the Blasteroid tank, a themed avatar, and a profile background before June 30.

July sees the return of the Objective: Sheridan Missile event featuring the Sheridan Missile tank. This space-themed collaboration month promises an event that will feature a major sci-fi franchise, so watch this space.

August will see the return of the Mad Games event for 10 days along with seniority awards for players. You can also expect a highly touted, but secret, special gift to celebrate ten years of World of Tanks Blitz!

We're pleased to see World of Tanks Blitz reach this milestone, and it's quite impressive as well. For a game which started as a somewhat lesser spin-off, World of Tanks has shown the potential mobile game ports of other titles can have while becoming their own thing in the process.

Want to find some other games to play if you're not a tank head? Then check out our list of the best mobile games of 2024 (so far) to get started!