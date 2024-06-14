Wildfrost's new Friends & Foes update is out now for PC, and making its way to mobile very soon

Let's get a sneak-peek at what's in store in the next Wildfrost update

As we've noted before, the deckbuilder genre on mobile has sadly been slanted towards larger, AAA projects like Hearthstone for some years now. This is why we're always glad to see indie takes on this formula be successful, like today's subject; Wildfrost.

We gave Wildfrost a glowing review upon its initial release, and for good reason. So for those of you who picked it up, or those of you who were waiting to see how it develops, you'll be glad to know that Wildfrost's massive "Friends & Foes" update is right around the corner.

This is Wildfrost's final, but biggest, free content update. Included are 13 new enemies to duke it out with over four new battles, 20 new player cards, 13 new companions and one new pet, 12 new charms and 12 new challenges, 4 new Sun Bells, the Zoomlins, balance changes, bugfixes and more!

So if you're looking to finally pick up Wildfrost and give it a go, this update promises to give the most definitive experience yet in this chilly card-battling deckbuilder. Check out the full change list for the new version!

While you could say it's a shame that Wildfrost will be done with its updates after this one, we do think it's good that the game isn't overstaying its welcome. It also means that players on mobile are getting the most definitive experience possible, with all previous updates included. We don't yet have a definitive date on the mobile release of this update, other than very, very soon.

