Who Pressed Mute On Uncle Marcus? is an upcoming FMV murder mystery starring The Office's David Wallace

Wales Interactive, the studio best known for games like Maid of Sker, The Bunker, Five Dates, and more have partnered with Good Gate Media to release a new interactive movie called Who Pressed Mute on Uncle Marcus? It is a murder mystery and will be released on mobile, consoles, and PC on March 18th, with pre-orders beginning from March 4th.

Who Pressed Mute on Uncle Marcus? is not your classic murder mystery because it comes with a twist. Uncle Marcus (played by Office star Andy Buckley who played the role of David Wallace) may be muted forever – someone has poisoned him and wants to kill him at the yearly get together. Every year, Abby’s mother celebrates her birthday by hosting a family quiz. The members of this family can be quite unconventional, but this is the one day they come together to have some fun.

Things take a dark turn when Uncle Marcus tells Abby’s mum that he has been poisoned by someone in the family and she’s the only person that he can trust. In a race against time, Abby’s mother must piece together the puzzle of who poisoned Uncle Marcus and find the perpetrator before it’s too late.

The FMV was shot during the lockdown in London and Los Angeles and features a star cast. Leading the squad is Andy Buckley (The Office and Jurassic World) who plays Uncle Marcus, Abigail Hardingham (Nina Forever and The Missing), Susannah Doyle (Black Mirror, Drop The Dead Donkey and About A Boy), Robbie Kay (Once Upon a Time and Pinocchio), Georgia Small (Five Dates) and Al Weaver (The Complex).

Get ready for this eccentric murder mystery as Who Pressed Mute on Uncle Marcus? launches pre-orders on March 4th, with the game officially launching on March 18th. Currently, iOS users can pre-order the game on the App Store.