Warframe Mobile announces solid release window after radio silence for two years

The massively successful free-to-play space ninja MMO, Warframe, has announced that its mobile variant will launch in 2024. Originally announced to be in the works back in 2021, there was next to zero news on this project until the latest TennoCon, Warframe’s community gathering event, where it was revealed that the mobile adaptation of the legendary game will come out in the very near future.

Warframe, for the unaware, is a long-running free-to-play sci-fi MMO third-person shooter that has maintained its spot as one of the biggest gaming success stories out there. Developer Digital Extremes was pretty much unknown prior to Warframe, and since its release, it has become one of the biggest names out there now, with its player base maintaining steadily and increasing quite often too.

The gameplay is that of a third-person action RPG where you, alongside your friends, will team up to take on a massive variety of content as you level up not only your chosen Warframe, acting as the game’s characters for lack of a better word, but also your weapons and equipment and all of your gear. These levels then amount to your total player level, which allows you to unlock new gear, and so on.

Where Warframe really shines is in its absolutely gigantic amount of lore and world-building. This is a sci-fi epic to rival the likes of triple-A games like Mass Effect or any other competitor, and has had over a decade of time to expand upon itself, making for a really engaging and deep storyline.

As for the mobile version, well, we’re not too sure yet. There are only a few screenshots to gander at, but judging from those alone, this looks pretty faithful in terms of recreating the Warframe experience in our pockets.

Unfortunately, Android users will have to wait for any confirmation that the game is coming to your platform, but iOS users can pre-register for the game on the App Store right now!