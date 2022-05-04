Warcraft Arclight Rumble is an upcoming action strategy game set in the popular Warcraft universe, coming to mobile later this year

Earlier this year, we caught wind of a hush-hush announcement from Blizzard that the studio is developing an untitled Warcraft project for mobile - today, we finally have the much-awaited answer in the form of Warcraft Arclight Rumble. The action strategy game on mobile will feature fast-paced battles where players can collect more than 60 heroes, monsters and villains from the vast Warcraft universe and duke it out in single-player, co-op and PvP play.

Coming to both iOS and Android devices in select regions later this year, Warcraft Arclight Rumble boasts made-for-mobile gameplay where players can build armies and unleash their tactical prowess in challenging missions. Characters are aptly designed to look like sculpted tabletop miniatures, and players can tinker around with them in over 70 missions set in the popular franchise's universe.

“Warcraft Arclight Rumble provides the sort of experience that we always strive to create at Blizzard,” says Mike Ybarra, President of Blizzard Entertainment. “It’s instantly fun, yet deep and rewarding over the long term, and we’re immensely proud to bring a new and authentic representation of Warcraft to mobile. We can’t wait for players to experience the joyful chaos of this game for themselves.”

Leaders include fan favourites such as the Warsong chieftain Grommash Hellscream and Archmage Jaina Proudmoore. More details about the game will be revealed soon, but for now, you can catch the cinematic trailer above to get a glimpse of what's in store for you.

You can also check out Warcraft Arclight Rumble on the official website for more info on how to join the upcoming beta test soon, or pre-register for the game on the Google Play Store for Android devices. You can learn more about the title over at PocketGamer.biz as well.

