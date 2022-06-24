War of the Visions Final Fantasy Brave Exvius is collaborating with Final Fanntasy X for another awesome crossover

Square Enix’s popular tactical mobile game War of the Visions Final Fantasy Brave Exvius is collaborating with another game within the franchise – Final Fantasy X for an event that will run all the way to August 2nd. The crossover is currently live and will feature characters like Yuna and Auron from Final Fantasy X, and other themed items like a vision card, and lots more. Check out the trailer for the collaboration below:

Kicking off the WotV FFBE x FF10 collab is a new unit – Tidus, who can be obtained for free as a login bonus. A water-type ultra-rare unit, Tidus’ main job is Abes’ Star Player with Paladin and Samurai being his sub-jobs. He is a skilful fighter and can deal four simultaneous hits, fire rapid blows and lower opponent CT, and also bestow Haste on nearby allies. His uniqueness comes in his Hastega ability, his high ATK, and his mastery of slashing things.

Unit number two is Yuna, a light-type UR and the Summoner of Spira. Her side jobs include Green Mage and Kotodama Wielder. Her Energy Ray Limit Burst assuredly hits in-range targets. Using Reraise, Yuna can apply a status effect on targets, allowing them to automatically recover come KO status while Holy deals guaranteed light damage while bestowing Reaper Killer on the caster at the same time. The crossover’s final unit is Auron, a Legendary Guardian, Pugilist, and Soldier and an ice-type unit. His limit burst increases his own defence and his other skills deal immense damage with his trusty sword.

To top it all off, the Valefor vision card will be up for grabs. It features a light-type UR Espuer and can increase both ATK and MAG. Begin collecting all these items by downloading War of the Visions Final Fantasy Brave Exvius for free on the App Store and Google Play.