UNO! Mobile's latest cross-app integration lets participants play the game while in a Google Meet meeting

Mattel163 has announced that UNO! Mobile, the studio's digital version of the classic card game, is now integrated with Google Meet for cross-app use. With this new feature, Android users can go from a Google Meet session into a game of UNO! Mobile along with audio and video functions with up to 24 people. The Android OS must be 8.0 Oreo and above.

The latest update for UNO! Mobile is giving meeting participants a fun new way to pass the time while waiting for others to dial in on a Google Meet call. This is also a great icebreaker to enhance user experience during meetings. This can be activated in the “Activities” tab, and players in the Room Mode can choose special cards and define their own set house rules.

“It’s fantastic to be working with Google Meet to enable cross-app use for players on Android. Video calling is people's go-to way to keep in touch with friends, family and friends. Creating accessible opportunities for connection and entertainment through play is something we strive for at Mattel163. This partnership is the perfect means to further that mission. We can’t wait for our android players around the globe to seamlessly transition to UNO! Mobile during their meetings, bringing fun to their calls," says Amy Huang, CEO of Mattel163.

“Working with Mattel163 to build this new integration in Google Meet has been amazing,” says Mai Lowe, Product Manager of Google Meet. "We can’t wait for friends, family and friends to seamlessly join a game of UNO! Mobile as a part of their Meet experience, and to create new memories playing this iconic card game digitally that people worldwide know and love!”

If you're keen on diving into the game, you can download UNO! Mobile on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices.

