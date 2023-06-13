UNO! Mobile has announced the top eight contending pairs for the Wildcard Series: Duos Invitational

Last month, Mattel163 announced the UNO! Mobile Wildcard Series: Duos Invitational, the superhit card game’s latest tournament. It was organised after the success of the UNO! Mobile Wildcard Series: All-Stars and the ongoing Community Cup USA & Canada 2023 series feature 2v2 battles with $4444 up for grabs.

Registrations for UNO!’s duos tournament were open last month, with thousands of teams from the USA, Canada, Australia, France, Germany, and Spain signing up. Naturally, all of them wouldn’t be able to participate and based on the trophy numbers and strategies, we’re down to eight duos who’ll battle it out for the ultimate prize.

Here’s a glimpse of the top eight contenders:

Mod Alert – A pair from Australia and the US

Dynamic Duo – From the US and Germany

Mind Reader Riches – Canadian competitors

Tickle Me Elmos – Once again, from the US

Team R&S – A Spanish duo

Bottom to the Top – Another pair of Americans

Chellerob – You guessed it, the USA!

Salt and Pepper – A German couple who bonded because of UNO

These eight pairs will go head-to-head with others in a spicy 2v2 format on June 17th at 19:00 UTC. The duos are allowed to see their partner’s cards which opens the doors to greater strategies. Players will be able to witness the action on all of UNO! Mobile’s social media channels.

Speaking about the tournament, Amy Huang, CEO of Mattel163, said: “We’re incredibly proud to announce the first-ever Duos Invitational line-up in the Wildcard Series! We received so many amazing applications and have chosen eight fantastic teams.”

“We’ve loved seeing how our Duos have formed and maintained such strong friendships all because of UNO! Mobile! Mattel163 aims to create inclusive and accessible formats for all tournaments, and the Duos Invitational showcases how fans of any gender, age, or background can get involved at a competitive level. It’s going to be a competitive and unpredictably fun tournament with the UNO! Mobile’s 2v2 format at play!”

Download UNO! Mobile now for free.