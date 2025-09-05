Trickcal: Chibi Go to open pre-registration on iOS and Android ahead of TGS appearance

So sweet it'll make your teeth rot

Trickcal: Chibi Go is coming to Tokyo Game Show

More importantly, it's also opened global pre-registration on iOS and Android!

There's also the debut of a new character, Chloe and her giant doll, Sebastian

Uber-cutesy card battler Trickcal: Chibi Go has opened pre-registration for the upcoming global launch of the cutesy, laid-back card battler on iOS and Android. Better yet, those of you attending Tokyo Game Show will be able to see Bilibili Games' upcoming release in full with a hands-on demo.

Billing itself as a laid-back and relaxing puzzler, Trickcal: Chibi Go offers what the developers call a low-pressure experience. In practice, this means it's so sweet and cutesy you might get a toothache, what with the cheek pinching and quirky characters in its fully voiced cast.

The latest character, Chloe, has also been revealed and will be portrayed by voice actress Yukari Tamura. A sprite with an unparalleled obsession with dolls, she's always accompanied by her own massive doll, Sebastian. Suffice it to say that if adorableness is your primary concern in card battlers, then Trickcal: Chibi Go seems to deliver.

Tricks are for chibis!

Now, what about that TGS appearance? Well, if you're lucky enough to be taking the train down to Chiba, you'll be able to find the Trickcal: Chibi Go booth over at Hall 8, Booth 08-C03. And if you're at all interested in this upcoming release, you'll want to find time to check in.

Trickcal: Chibi Go's TGS booth will boast exclusive merchandise, hands-on demos and other on-site activities for the duration of the show from September 25th to 28th. So if you've been wanting to see whether Trickcal: Chibi go is worth your time, now's your chance to give it a go!

