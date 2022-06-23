Toy Rider is a charming miniature racing game on mobile, out now on open beta

Indie game developer Ajesh Nair from Omnaya Studios has announced the open beta for Toy Rider, a charming new racing game on mobile. The title takes inspiration from Nair's love for MicroMachines, and lets players use their powers of speed, balancing and timing to race to the finish line against their foes.

In Toy Rider, players can expect to race through adorable miniature environments using more than a hundred different cars to choose from across 15 languages. There are ten epic power-ups to collect, with exciting upgrade systems to spice things up with every new race.

The game also boasts 16 main levels and eight additional ones for players to tinker around with. Based on the game's official trailer, it does seem like a fun little ride that sort of gives me major Toy Story vibes.

"What makes it different from a typical car racing game is that it is not just about speed - it is about balancing, timing, proper use of power-ups and proper speed! Very cool and high-quality graphics too," says Nair.

If you're keen on giving it a go, you can download Toy Rider on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also head on over to the game's official website to know more about the studio's passion project, join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's mechanics, visuals and vibes.

