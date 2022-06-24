Towers of Everland adds more towers and new characters in latest update to the first-person RPG

Preferred Partner Feature

Cobra Mobile has officially announced an exciting new update for Towers of Everland, the indie dev's first-person 3D RPG. Exclusively available on Apple Arcade, the medieval dungeon-crawling adventure adds new towers and welcomes fresh characters for players to encounter among other new content.

In Towers of Everland, players can expect to wield chaos damage as they put their might and mettle to the test against fearsome beasts. They'll have to explore the world around them and engage in thrilling combat using light RPG elements across a world with endless variation.

Because no two playthroughs are the same, adventurers will find plenty to come back to as they craft weapons and gear to help rebuild the Great City. The game also features Guilds that can be unlocked as well as randomly generated loot and a variety of quests for players to complete for bountiful rewards.

If you're keen on discovering more about the game's latest update, you can download Towers of Everland on the iOS App Store with an Apple Arcade subscription. The service costs $4.99 a pop or your local equivalent every month, with a one-month free trial. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments.