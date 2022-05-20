To the Dragon Cave is a blind-friendly audio adventure out now on iOS and Android

Kikiriki Games has announced the official release of To the Dragon Cave, the studio's blind-friendly audio adventure on mobile. The unique title lets players explore the magical realms of Laudonia through sound rather than sight.

In To the Dragon Cave, players can expect to embark on a unique journey on their mobile device by using their imagination and their sense of hearing. Players will have to escape from a fearsome dragon, survive a journey through a stone tower, make it out of the wilderness unscathed and more. There will also be dangers lurking around every mysterious corner, with bloodthirsty sheep and giant spiders - plus zombie trees - all out to get you.

The game is essentially a first-person shooter that will take players through nine settings from the Crystal Palace to the City of the Dead and more. There are eleven enemy types to encounter as well as five bosses to take down. There are four endings as well, and when it's all said and done, players can unlock an Endless Battle to challenge themselves.

If you're eager to give the game a go for yourself, you can now download To the Dragon Cave on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a premium title that costs $5.99 a pop or your local equivalent. You can also head on over to the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's mechanics and audio narration as well.

