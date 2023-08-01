The Room celebrates its tenth anniversary with a massive sale on all platforms

Fireproof Games has just announced that the BAFTA-award-winning game, The Room, is celebrating its tenth anniversary with a huge sale across all major platforms. The superhit puzzler has deceived players for a decade now and anyone who hasn’t tried these games yet can take advantage of the monthlong sales available until September end.

The Room is quite a unique puzzler, which takes players on an interdimensional adventure from literally a room, through an engaging world of mysterious devices and complicated mechanisms. It began boggling the minds of players all the back in 2012 on mobile, after which it’s been translated onto Steam, Nintendo Switch, and VR Stores as well.

In ten years, the game has sold over a whopping 18 million copies on all these platforms, raking in several rewards like the Apple GOTY, BAFTA for British Game, GDC Award for Best Mobile Game, as well as the TIGA Award for Best Game Design. This success led to the development of The Room Two, Three, The Room: Old Sins, and The Room VR; A Dark Matter.

All these titles will be heavily in September. Remastered version of the first two games will be between 80-85% off between the 1st and 22nd. Everything else will be up to 90% off on Steam until the 14th and 75% off on the Play Store until the 8th.

Discussing their journey, Barry Meade, Co-Founder of Fireproof Games, said: “As a small independent game developer, the biggest joy of all is hearing the feedback from our players. Ten years on, we're delighted to still be here to share a milestone moment with the fans who have given us so much.”

If you’ve never experienced any game from this series, then you're in for a thrilling ride. Check out the first one, The Room, which is available on the App Store and Google Play for $0.99 or your regional equivalent.