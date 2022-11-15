The King of Fighters ARENA launches worldwide after two million pre-registrations

Netmarble has officially announced the launch of The King of Fighters ARENA, the studio's follow-up to The King of Fighters ALL STAR. The real-time fighting PVP game boasts over two million pre-registration sign-ups from fans all over the globe, and it's out now on iOS and Android.

In The King of Fighters ARENA, players can expect to dive into an action-packed experience on mobile as they engage in fast-paced battles reminiscent of the glory days of arcades. The game also features blockchain integration where players can purchase their own NFT controller via the MARBLEX NFT Launchpad.

As for the game's special rewards, the Fighter Illust Collection and Fighter Background Collection are up for grabs. This also includes Iori or Leona to be used to spruce up players' game lobbies. Plus, players can also enjoy a limited version of the Special Title and Title Panel.

The game offers multi-language support in English, Traditional Chinese, Indonesian, Thai, Spanish, Italian, French, Portuguese, Russian and German. If you're keen on diving into the game and experiencing its adrenaline-pumping action yourself, you can now get a headstart by downloading The King of Fighters ARENA on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

To learn more about the game, you can also visit the official website for more info, join the community of followers on Twitter to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes, visuals and mechanics.

